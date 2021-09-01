Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,251 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,736,000 after acquiring an additional 226,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,666,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,074,000 after acquiring an additional 169,184 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,384,000 after acquiring an additional 574,622 shares during the period.

EWJ stock opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

