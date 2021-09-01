Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Position Lessened by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

In other news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

