Analyzing TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) & SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) and SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

59.9% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of SharpSpring shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of SharpSpring shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and SharpSpring’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Tech Opportunities $103.97 million 5.40 -$33.32 million ($2.86) -3.49 SharpSpring $29.29 million 7.52 -$5.83 million N/A N/A

SharpSpring has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and SharpSpring, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG Pace Tech Opportunities 0 0 1 0 3.00 SharpSpring 0 5 0 0 2.00

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.30%. SharpSpring has a consensus price target of $19.78, indicating a potential upside of 15.64%. Given TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is more favorable than SharpSpring.

Profitability

This table compares TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and SharpSpring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Tech Opportunities N/A N/A -5.76% SharpSpring -21.92% -19.12% -13.06%

Summary

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities beats SharpSpring on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. in July 2020. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based based marketing technology company. The firm engages in the provision of marketing automation delivery through a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform. Its platform offers web tracking, lead scoring and automated workflow. It operates through SharpSpring Marketing Automation and Perfect Audience Ad Retargeting segments. The company was founded by Richard A. Carlson and Travis Whitton on October 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.