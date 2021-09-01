Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Hexcel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $57.37.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.