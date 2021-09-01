New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.87 Million Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,145 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of SL Green Realty worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

NYSE:SLG opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average is $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

