LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,666 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.41% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 2.11. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

