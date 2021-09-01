Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,049 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $39,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.9% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE:TDOC opened at $144.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.42.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $300,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,684.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,879 shares of company stock worth $3,955,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.12.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.