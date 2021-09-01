46,700 Shares in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 46,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stepan by 2,735.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $105.96 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

