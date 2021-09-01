LSV Asset Management Has $5.09 Million Stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.81% of VSE worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after buying an additional 59,992 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of VSE by 12.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 492,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 53,449 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth approximately $11,620,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 233,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of VSE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 229,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. VSE Co. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $635.07 million, a PE ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 1.56.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

