Creative Planning Acquires 2,186 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after buying an additional 494,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after buying an additional 329,536 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Shares of URI opened at $352.65 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.17 and a 200-day moving average of $321.13.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

