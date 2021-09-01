Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $33.50 Million Holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 674,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $33,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF stock opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10.

