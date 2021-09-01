Michael A. Leven Sells 10,057 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE HT opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. Equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 101.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 372.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

