Peter J. Morgan III Sells 1,043 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.