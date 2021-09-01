Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

STWD stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.