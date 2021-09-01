Insider Buying: CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Director Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Director Jose Ramon Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $11,715.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96. CareMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $625,718,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,828,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,225,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,241,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,465,000.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

