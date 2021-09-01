Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrew H. Lane Sells 135,925 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $126.37 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
