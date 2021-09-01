Short Interest in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expands By 17.1%

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 649,100 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 554,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Sapiens International stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.37. Sapiens International has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $35.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Sapiens International by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 75,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sapiens International by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

