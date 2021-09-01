Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,397,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $38,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,201,000 after buying an additional 45,892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,625,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 224,319.6% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 320,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 320,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

PZA opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.