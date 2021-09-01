Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $37,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $303.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $171.18 and a one year high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.