Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of V.F. worth $34,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

