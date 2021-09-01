Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $36,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 85.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

WM opened at $155.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $155.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $7,161,535 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.