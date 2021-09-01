Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Genuine Parts worth $20,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.