Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $22,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $209,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.4% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 118,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNV opened at $145.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.97. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

