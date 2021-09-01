Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.60% of Blucora worth $21,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,206,000 after buying an additional 528,282 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53,862 shares during the period. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 17.0% in the first quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 751,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 109,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. Blucora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $798.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

