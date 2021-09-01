Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 1,994 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $89.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.40.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The company had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.04%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

