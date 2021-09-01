Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Stake Boosted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Stoneridge worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 98,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 41,023 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after acquiring an additional 490,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Stoneridge stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $632.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

