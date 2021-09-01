Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $29,254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,032,000 after buying an additional 2,192,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $22,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 1,009,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $7,931,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

