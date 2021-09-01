Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 219.5% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 46,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Cameco stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

