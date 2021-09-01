Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 921 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.39. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $820.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.50 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.42%.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.