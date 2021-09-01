Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.79.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $450.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.92 and a 12 month high of $455.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.97.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.