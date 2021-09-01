New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $1,818,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 184,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $1,883,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Truist raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.