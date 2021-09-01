AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shot up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.96 and last traded at $44.61. 736,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 147,718,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

A number of research firms have commented on AMC. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $681,692.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,293. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

