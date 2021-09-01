New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 800 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of CoreSite Realty worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 90.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COR opened at $148.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.02 and its 200-day moving average is $127.81. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $149.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.