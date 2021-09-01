LSV Asset Management Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BZH opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $585.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.07. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

BZH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

