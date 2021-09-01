LSV Asset Management Sells 18,600 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,764,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lannett were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 265,477 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lannett news, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $148.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCI shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

