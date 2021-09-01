Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $854.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. Research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

