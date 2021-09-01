Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) vs. Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Head to Head Analysis

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Pulmatrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Pulmatrix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pulmatrix and Milestone Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pulmatrix currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 509.83%. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 229.49%. Given Pulmatrix’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pulmatrix is more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Pulmatrix has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.89, indicating that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmatrix and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix -213.74% -54.76% -39.57% Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -25.06% -23.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pulmatrix and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix $12.63 million 3.65 -$19.31 million ($0.67) -1.22 Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$49.97 million ($1.70) -3.57

Pulmatrix has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Pharmaceuticals. Milestone Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmatrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals beats Pulmatrix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications. It engages in developing Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal drug that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the prevention and treatment of fungal infections and allergic/hypersensitivity reactions to fungus in patients with severe lung diseases comprising asthma, cystic fibrosis, and allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for patients with lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and PUR3100, an iSPERSE formulation of dihydroergotamine for the treatment of acute migraine. The company has a license agreement with RespiVert Ltd. for access to a portfolio of kinase inhibitor drug candidates; a development and commercialization agreement with Cipla Technologies LLC for the development and commercialization of Pulmazole; and a collaboration and license agreement with Sensory Cloud, Inc. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications. The company was founded by Philippe Douville and Philippe Lamarre in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

