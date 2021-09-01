Alvin Gerald Libin Purchases 1,193 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,643.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 4,814 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,798.60.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,843.68.

On Friday, August 20th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 11,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,560.00.

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

Several brokerages have commented on REPX. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

