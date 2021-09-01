GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 104,362 shares.The stock last traded at $8.79 and had previously closed at $8.76.

GHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $940.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

