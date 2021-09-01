Insider Buying: MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Director Purchases 374 Shares of Stock

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James G. Berbee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, James G. Berbee purchased 20 shares of MGE Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501.60.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%. Equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 71.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

