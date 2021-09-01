Joseph J. Marcaurele Sells 1,000 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $299,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

