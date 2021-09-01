Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $35,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard L. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $30,700.00.

SYPR stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sypris Solutions stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Sypris Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

