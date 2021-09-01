Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Down 13.8%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s share price traded down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.24. 14,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 612,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Several analysts recently commented on RANI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

