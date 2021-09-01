Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Gap Down to $29.66

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $28.54. Compass Diversified shares last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 378 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CODI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,803.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,052.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,678 shares of company stock worth $266,349 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

