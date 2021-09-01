Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $463.17

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $463.17 and last traded at $460.71, with a volume of 799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $458.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 50.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $9,795,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

