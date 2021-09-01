Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Up 38.7% in August

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the July 29th total of 39,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vu Truong bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 459,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

