$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.70. TE Connectivity posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

TEL opened at $150.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.19. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $303,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

