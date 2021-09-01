Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.84. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 85,363 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

