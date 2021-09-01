Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Down 17.6% in August

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 4,590,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMTX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

