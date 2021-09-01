EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of EME opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.59. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

